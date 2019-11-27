Kim Kardashian West wanted to throw Khloe Kardashian an ''extravagant'' birthday party following her ''rough year''.
Khloe turned 35 back in June and celebrated the occasion with a luxurious pink-themed bash, and in a preview clip for Sunday's (01.12.19) episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' - which was filmed earlier this year - Kim reveals it was her idea to put together the impressive party.
Kim, 39, enlisted the help of Kylie Jenner for the planning as she claimed the 22-year-old star always throws ''big, extravagant'' parties.
She said in the preview clip: ''Every time Kylie has a party, she has these big, extravagant things. She has a Halloween party, she has a Friendsgiving party, she literally has everything for her friends.
''I feel like if anyone deserves a Kylie-thrown party, it's Khloe. I'm so happy Kylie decided to take over Khloe's birthday party. She just goes all out. Khloe's had a rough year so I'm excited she's going to have this birthday party and just have a good time.''
Kim's party plan came after Khloe split from her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - with whom she has 19-month-old daughter True - earlier this year, when he was spotted locking lips with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods at a party.
Khloe's birthday bash featured a neon sign that read ''KHLOmoney'', as well as hundreds of roses which dangled from the ceiling.
Pink throw pillows and blankets decorated the chairs and couches, whilst pink cups for beverages were emblazoned with quirky Khloe quotes, and paper straws were topped with glamorous Khloe selfies.
A drink menu for the party listed two signature cocktails: the ''I'm In Love With The KoKo,'' with Casamigos tequila and pink lemonade, and the ''Khlo Money Moves,'' which was spiked with Grey Goose vodka and St. Germain.
