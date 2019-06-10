Kim Kardashian West threatened to cancel the family Christmas party because of Kanye West's ''inappropriate'' plans.

The superstar couple took over duties from the reality star's mum Kris Jenner but it turns out the 42-year-old rapper went ''over the budget'' with his lavish ideas for the Christmas Eve (24.12.18) bash, which reportedly still cost $1.3 million even after it had been scaled back.

In Sunday's (09.06.19) episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', she told him over the phone: ''I really need you to not be upset, but this is so inappropriate that it's so much money for a party for one night. Finances stress me out more than anything in life, so just know that.

''The Christmas party is going to change. For one night, for a few hours, and I want to kick everyone out? We can't do this.

''We have to cut so much of that... First of all, we can't put snow in the street ... and we do not need an ice skating rink. I don't want to ruin our whole landscaping. I literally will cancel the whole party.''

Kim, 38, and Kanye celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary last month, and an insider recently said the happy couple couldn't be happier with where they are in their lives, and love the family they've created with children North, five, Saint, three, Chicago, 16 months, and newborn Psalm.

A source said: ''Kim and Kanye seem very happy. They feel very proud about their marriage. And they love being parents.''

To mark their anniversary, Kanye whisked his wife to Las Vegas to watch Celine Dion in concert, where they also got the chance to meet the music icon backstage.

Speaking about the trip, the insider added: ''Kim and Kanye both agreed that since they have a newborn, they didn't want to make huge anniversary plans. Kanye surprised Kim with a trip to Las Vegas and it was perfect. They had a fun celebration and a short getaway.''