Kim Kardashian West thought she had miscarried whilst pregnant with her first child, as her doctor was unable to detect a heartbeat.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, eight months, with her husband Kanye West, and has revealed she had a scare whilst carrying North when she began to bleed ''really heavily'', prompting her to believe she had miscarried.

Speaking on the 'All's Fair' podcast, she recalled: ''I thought I had a miscarriage because I was really heavily bleeding and in so much pain in Miami. I went in because you have to go in and do a [dilation and curettage] to clean out the miscarriage. My doctor said, 'Come in the morning. We'll do it Thanksgiving night so no one will see you.' I went in and there was no heartbeat and he said, 'You had a miscarriage.' ''

But thankfully, by Thanksgiving morning, the doctor had managed to find a heartbeat and eventually Kim gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

She added: ''Then Thanksgiving morning I came in to do it and he said, 'There's a heartbeat.' I was like, 'Oh my God, this is a sign, it's Thanksgiving morning.' We ended up obviously having North.''

Kim, 39, carried both North and Saint herself, but experienced complications during both pregnancies, so opted to use surrogate mothers for her two younger children.

And the reality star recently said she believes her family is complete, and she isn't looking to expand her brood any further.

She confessed: ''I just can't do more because I really want to go to school and I want to do all this stuff and I do believe that - I could do two more, but I just don't think I should. I'd have to go through IVF and I'm nearly 40 and I don't want to be an old mom. That's the thing. I want to pay attention. I think everyone needs attention. And I think just seeing how my mum is 64, we still don't stop bugging her. At 40, I call her on the daily, all day long.''