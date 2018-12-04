Kim Kardashian West believes that her ''ruthless'' sister Kourtney Kardashian is the sibling most likely to file a lawsuit against her.
The 38-year-old reality star is often seen arguing with her siblings Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney and their mother Kris Jenner on the family's reality TV show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.
Although their disputes have never resulted in legal action, Kim would not be shocked to one day be served by ''ruthless'' Kourtney, 39.
Jimmy Kimmel asked the question in a segment entitled '3 Ridiculous Questions' for the episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' that aired on Monday (03.12.18), prompting Kim to reply: ''Kourtney! She is ruthless.''
Jimmy, 51, followed up by enquiring: ''Has she ever threatened legal action against you?''
To which Kim said: ''Maybe as a joke, when I used her character in a video game ['Kim Kardashian Hollywood']. I paid her, still, but yeah, she wanted more.''
During the interview, Jimmy also asked the social media superstar when was the last time she had spoken to a telemarketer.
Kim admitted she blocks calls from random numbers but she is never rude to telemarketers because her husband Kanye West used to do that job before finding success as a rapper.
She said: ''I think Kanye used to be a telemarketer, so I try to be nice. You never know whose calling.''
