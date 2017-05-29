Kim Kardashian West has said there's been ''no drama'' between Kylie Jenner and Tyga since their split.

The 19-year-old model and the rapper parted ways last year, and the star's half-sister Kim has said that whilst she doesn't think Tyga is a ''bad person'', she is pleased their split was ''easy'' and drama free.

During a game of 'Plead The Fifth' on Andy Cohen's talk show 'Watch What Happens Live', the host asked 36-year-old Kim: ''On a scale of one to 10, how relieved were you when Kylie and Tyga finally called it quits?''

To which the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said: ''I was ... I feel like a lot of drama ... And it doesn't mean he's a bad person at all - I just think that sometimes people ... and what was great was that it was so easy, that split. There has not been any drama with her since.''

Meanwhile, earlier this month it was reported that the 27-year-old rapper - who shares four-year-old son King Cairo with his former flame Blac Chyna - has given up any hope of rekindling his romance with the lip kit mogul after she started up a relationship with fellow musician Travis Scott.

A source claimed: ''Now it seems there really is something between them and Tyga's finally accepting it.

''All his attempts to make Kylie jealous have fallen flat and she's not bitten at all. Tyga's pretty much kicking himself for messing up and for not keeping Kylie, she's definitely going to be the 'one that got away' for him.''

Kylie and Travis' relationship has progressed considerably over recent weeks, and the beauty is said to have made a good impression with his family after she was introduced earlier this month.

A source previously said: ''Travis' family loved Kylie, they think she's a total sweetheart.

''They love that she is so successful in her own right, it makes them confident that she's with Travis for all the right reasons, and that she's not using him for fame or fortune.''