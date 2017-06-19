Kim Kardashian West has thanked Kanye West for being a ''good dad''.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star took to her Instagram account on Father's Day on Sunday (18.06.17) to share some cute pictures of her husband with their daughter North, four, and son Saint, 18 months.

Alongside a picture of Kanye lying in bed with his little girl snuggled on his chest, she wrote: ''Happy Father's Day! Thank you for being such a good dad to our babies!''

And the 36-year-old beauty also posted a picture of Kanye and little Saint gazing at one another on board a private jet.

Alongside a heart emoji, she simply captioned the picture: ''Happy Father's Day (sic)''

As well as her tribute to her 40-year-old husband, Kim also took some time to remember her own father, lawyer Robert Kardashian - who died of cancer in 2003 - and thanked him for teaching her how to be a parent.

Sharing a throwback picture of herself as a girl with her dad, she wrote: ''God I am so lucky you were my dad. I remember right before you passed away I thanked you for everything u taught me.

''I told u I would raise my kids with everything I learned from you, whenever that time would come.

''Well I kept my promise dad! Thank you for being the best!''

Kim - who is managed by her mother, Kris Jenner - recently admitted she hopes her children would grow up to be inspired by her and Kanye's work ethic.

She said: ''I have learned from seeing both of my parents work really hard and I think our kids will see.

''Kanye and I work really hard and I hope that is motivating for them to find their own path. Not to pressure, but to definitely have our rules is the best that you can do.''