Kim Kardashian West has thanked Amy Schumer after the comedian praised her family following the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian' finale.
Kim Kardashian West has thanked Amy Schumer after the comedian praised her family.
Amy, 38, took to social media after the season finale of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' on Sunday (15.12.19) as she revealed the family have ''always been very kind'' to her, and able to laugh at themselves.
She wrote on Instagram: ''I watched the season finale of @kuwtk and it was a true delight. I have made a million jokes over the years.
''But I love that family. They are good, kind girls and I appreciate how open they are.
''They are such great sports and have always been very kind to me and my family and are the first one to laugh at jokes about themselves. Especially @kimkardashian... that's how I really feel.''
And Kim was thrilled with the praise, thanking Amy for her ''kind'' words.
She wrote: ''You are so sweet and this post is so kind! thank you!!!''
Mutual pal Emily Ratajkowski then commented, ''Hell yes.''
Amy has previously poked fun at the Kardashian-Jenner family and she upset Khloe Kardashian with her comments while hosting 'Saturday Night Live' in 2015.
She joked: ''We have to be a role model for these little girls, because who do they have? All they have, literally, is the Kardashians. Is that a great message for little girls? A whole family who take the faces they were born with as a light suggestion? And we used to have Khloe, you know? Khloe was ours. But then Khloe, she lost half her body weight. She lost a Kendall and we have nothing.''
However, Khloe hit back saying: ''No need 2 tear down others just 2 make urself feel bigger. It actually makes u quite small. I'm on a health journey. I don't care 4 the hate (sic).''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...