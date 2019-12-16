Kim Kardashian West has thanked Amy Schumer after the comedian praised her family.

Amy, 38, took to social media after the season finale of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' on Sunday (15.12.19) as she revealed the family have ''always been very kind'' to her, and able to laugh at themselves.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I watched the season finale of @kuwtk and it was a true delight. I have made a million jokes over the years.

''But I love that family. They are good, kind girls and I appreciate how open they are.

''They are such great sports and have always been very kind to me and my family and are the first one to laugh at jokes about themselves. Especially @kimkardashian... that's how I really feel.''

And Kim was thrilled with the praise, thanking Amy for her ''kind'' words.

She wrote: ''You are so sweet and this post is so kind! thank you!!!''

Mutual pal Emily Ratajkowski then commented, ''Hell yes.''

Amy has previously poked fun at the Kardashian-Jenner family and she upset Khloe Kardashian with her comments while hosting 'Saturday Night Live' in 2015.

She joked: ''We have to be a role model for these little girls, because who do they have? All they have, literally, is the Kardashians. Is that a great message for little girls? A whole family who take the faces they were born with as a light suggestion? And we used to have Khloe, you know? Khloe was ours. But then Khloe, she lost half her body weight. She lost a Kendall and we have nothing.''

However, Khloe hit back saying: ''No need 2 tear down others just 2 make urself feel bigger. It actually makes u quite small. I'm on a health journey. I don't care 4 the hate (sic).''