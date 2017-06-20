Kim Kardashian West is ''terrified'' of raising her children around social media.

The 36-year-old television personality has four-year-old daughter North and 18-month-old son Saint with her husband Kanye West, and has admitted she has concerns about her brood ''growing up'' around social media.

She said: ''I'm terrified. I think that social media is one of the most important tools if you're building a brand ... and just to share your life, I think it's really fun. But I didn't grow up in a world of social media.''

And in order to make sure her children don't develop social media habits too quickly, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has already implemented a ''no phones'' rule at home.

She added: ''My kids are a little too young to want it now, but I think it's so important. It's about boundaries. At home, I don't have my phone. Dinner time, breakfast time, there's no phone.''

Kim also isn't a fan of the idea of ''falling asleep'' with a phone nearby.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The View' on Tuesday (20.06.17), Kim said: ''Kids should not be falling asleep with their cell phones ... With everything, whether it's junk food or anything, you have to have boundaries.''

Although Kim doesn't want her children using social media too regularly, she did take to her own Instagram account recently to wish her husband Kanye a happy Father's Day (18.06.17).

Alongside a picture of Kanye lying in bed with his little girl snuggled on his chest, she wrote: ''Happy Father's Day! Thank you for being such a good dad to our babies!''

And the brunette beauty also posted a picture of Kanye and little Saint gazing at one another on board a private jet.

Alongside a heart emoji, she simply captioned the picture: ''Happy Father's Day (sic)''