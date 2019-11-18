Kim Kardashian West talked about ''family'' with Rodney Reed in the moments before he was granted a stay of execution.

The 39-year-old reality star was present when the death row inmate - who was originally set to be executed later this month - had his execution suspended, following a ruling from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to block the sentence.

And she has now revealed what she spoke to Rodney about in the moments before he received the life-changing news.

Speaking in an interview with 'Today' show co-host Jenna Bush Hager on Monday (18.11.19), she said: ''We did talk a lot about his case and how he just would love justice for him, for his family, for the victim's family. It's really important to him that the scientific evidence be brought and considered heavily.

''Then we talked about family, and his kids and his family and grandkids and mother and really important, special things in his life.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star says that although the moment came as a great ''relief'' for Rodney, she believes he reacted with ''less emotion'' than she expected because he has been through a ''history of being let down''.

She added: ''It was just this overwhelming sigh of relief and hope that really filled the room.

''But still, I think when someone has been through so much trauma and so much disappointment in their life, especially when they feel like they haven't really been heard, you can imagine still a sense of almost disbelief or a little bit less emotion than you would probably imagine because of the history of being just let down for so many years of wanting to tell your truth and saying it but no one hearing that.''

The stay of execution means that Rodney - who was convicted of murder 21 years ago, but has always protested his innocence - will have his case reviewed by a court.

Meanwhile, Kim recently revealed that she felt ''honoured'' to meet with Reed.

The SKIMS shapewear founder was thrilled to come face-to-face with the man she has been campaigning to get released from prison, after he insisted he has evidence to prove his innocence.