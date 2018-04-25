Kim Kardashian West had a mold taken of her naked body to create the bottle for her new perfume.

The 37-year-old beauty is following up the success of her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance brands, which she launched in 2017, with her scent KKW Body.

After choosing the name, Kim decided that the perfect shape for the flacon container for the scent would be her own hour-glass figure which has made her a sex symbol across the world.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star took to Twitter to unveil a nude photo of herself covered in grey plaster along with the caption: ''We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle @KKWFRAGRANCE''

Kim also shared a host of racy promotion images which show her lying on a bed naked.

The shoot and bottle mold were overseen by artist Vanessa Beecroft, who has worked with Kim's husband Kanye West on his Yeezy brand in the past.

Speaking about why she wanted to use her own famous body for the bottle's design and the inspiration behind the odour, Kim said: ''KKW Body is so amazing. It is a sculpture, basically, of my body. It's really cool. The scent is so good, I'm so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that's a colour and something that's just luminous.''

The launch of 2017's KKW Fragrances - which focused on delicate floral scents under the names Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia OUD and Crystal Gardenia Citrus - proved to be very much in-demand, and were an instant sell out.

KKW Fragrance will unveil KKW Body on April 30.