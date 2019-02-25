Kim Kardashian West treated Khloe Kardashian to a weekend away after the Tristan Thompson drama.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' siblings headed to Palm Springs as Khloe processed how her partner had allegedly cheated on her with her half sister Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.

A source told People magazine: ''Kim took Khloé to Palm Springs one night before the weekend so she could have a relaxing getaway. She's doing okay ... Her family continues to support her. Everyone is trying to cheer her up and be around to help. They all still talk a lot about what happened. Their opinion hasn't changed - what happened between Tristan and Jordyn is inexcusable.''

Sources had previously revealed that Jordyn and Tristan had both ''planned'' to ''deny'' their affair.

An insider said: ''It seemed she had an agreement with Tristan that they would deny hooking up if they got caught. He said no one would find out. Jordyn was shocked when the family did find out and confronted her. Jordyn acted very distraught. But the family feels that she is mostly upset that she got caught.''

Before the incident Jordyn had been living with Kylie, but has now moved out in order to give the star some ''space''.

Another source said: ''Kylie is extremely upset about everything that is going on with Khloe and her best friend Jordyn.

''Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she's extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family. Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now Jordyn isn't staying at Kylie's. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe. The future of their friendship hangs on the facts.''