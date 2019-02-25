Kim Kardashian West took her sister Khloe Kardashian on a weekend away to Palm Springs amid the drama surrounding Tristan Thompson and his alleged affair with Jordyn Woods.
Kim Kardashian West treated Khloe Kardashian to a weekend away after the Tristan Thompson drama.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' siblings headed to Palm Springs as Khloe processed how her partner had allegedly cheated on her with her half sister Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.
A source told People magazine: ''Kim took Khloé to Palm Springs one night before the weekend so she could have a relaxing getaway. She's doing okay ... Her family continues to support her. Everyone is trying to cheer her up and be around to help. They all still talk a lot about what happened. Their opinion hasn't changed - what happened between Tristan and Jordyn is inexcusable.''
Sources had previously revealed that Jordyn and Tristan had both ''planned'' to ''deny'' their affair.
An insider said: ''It seemed she had an agreement with Tristan that they would deny hooking up if they got caught. He said no one would find out. Jordyn was shocked when the family did find out and confronted her. Jordyn acted very distraught. But the family feels that she is mostly upset that she got caught.''
Before the incident Jordyn had been living with Kylie, but has now moved out in order to give the star some ''space''.
Another source said: ''Kylie is extremely upset about everything that is going on with Khloe and her best friend Jordyn.
''Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she's extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family. Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now Jordyn isn't staying at Kylie's. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe. The future of their friendship hangs on the facts.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...