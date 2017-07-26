Kim Kardashian West's surrogate is reportedly three months pregnant, meaning the newest addition to her family could be here in January.
Kim Kardashian West's surrogate is reportedly three months pregnant.
The 36-year-old reality star already has four-year-old daughter North and 19-month-old son Saint with her husband Kanye West, and was left devastated when she was warned off getting pregnant again by doctors because of the complications she previously suffered when expecting both her children.
However, last month it was revealed the couple had found someone willing to carry their child for them for a cool $45,000, and a report published by Us Weekly magazine has now claimed the unnamed woman is a third of the way into her pregnancy.
The report suggests that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her spouse should be welcoming their third tot into the world in January next year.
Previously, it was reported that on top of the $45,000, Kim and Kayne would give the surrogate - who hails from San Diego - an extra $5,000 per child in the event of a multiple pregnancy, as well as an extra $4,000 if if the surrogate loses reproductive organs in the process.
Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Kim ''misses'' having a baby in the family now her youngest child is rapidly approaching two years old.
A source claimed: ''After having Saint, Kim was told she couldn't carry another baby - that it would be too dangerous - and she was okay with that. She was content with two. But even after having Saint and knowing everything, Kanye was already talking about having more kids. He would want a family of five or six if it was up to him.
''Kim was never going to let herself get pregnant again. But she thinks her kids have grown up too fast and misses having a baby in the family. Things have been good for the past few months, and she started agreeing with him [about having another child].''
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
U2 took to Twitter to share a picture of 80,000 fans at their Dublin gig, but their photograph has hit headlines for the wrong reasons after a guy in...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...