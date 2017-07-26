Kim Kardashian West's surrogate is reportedly three months pregnant.

The 36-year-old reality star already has four-year-old daughter North and 19-month-old son Saint with her husband Kanye West, and was left devastated when she was warned off getting pregnant again by doctors because of the complications she previously suffered when expecting both her children.

However, last month it was revealed the couple had found someone willing to carry their child for them for a cool $45,000, and a report published by Us Weekly magazine has now claimed the unnamed woman is a third of the way into her pregnancy.

The report suggests that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her spouse should be welcoming their third tot into the world in January next year.

Previously, it was reported that on top of the $45,000, Kim and Kayne would give the surrogate - who hails from San Diego - an extra $5,000 per child in the event of a multiple pregnancy, as well as an extra $4,000 if if the surrogate loses reproductive organs in the process.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Kim ''misses'' having a baby in the family now her youngest child is rapidly approaching two years old.

A source claimed: ''After having Saint, Kim was told she couldn't carry another baby - that it would be too dangerous - and she was okay with that. She was content with two. But even after having Saint and knowing everything, Kanye was already talking about having more kids. He would want a family of five or six if it was up to him.

''Kim was never going to let herself get pregnant again. But she thinks her kids have grown up too fast and misses having a baby in the family. Things have been good for the past few months, and she started agreeing with him [about having another child].''