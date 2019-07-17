Kim Kardashian West is throwing her support behind inmate Kevin Keith, who was sentenced to death row.

The 38-year-old reality star is continuing her work on prison reform by advocating for Kevin, who was convicted of a triple homicide over two decades ago, and came ''within days of execution'' when he was sentenced to death row before the Governor of Ohio commuted his sentence.

Kim - who is studying to become a lawyer - says there is ''evidence'' being uncovered that proves Kevin is innocent of his alleged crimes, and hopes ''justice is served soon''.

Posting a picture of a video call she had with Kevin recently, Kim wrote on Instagram: ''Kevin Keith was convicted of a triple homicide back in 1994 in Ohio and was sentenced to death. I heard about Kevin Keith's case last year & the more I learn about it, the more I believe the world needs to hear what happened to him! He was on death row & came within days of execution before the governor of Ohio commuted his sentence to life w/o parole.

''I had the pleasure of meeting Kevin Keith through a video visit & was so impressed w/ the amazing programs he created in prison to help others inside better themselves! So much evidence has been uncovered proving Kevin's innocence. I hope justice is served soon & he is released.

''www.justiceforkevinkeith.org (sic)''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has been working with a number of prisoners recently, including successfully petitioning US President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of non-violent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson.

And her work on prison reform even earned her the Women Leadership in Law Award along with her lawyer Shawn Holley, after they both worked on the Alice Marie Johnson case, which led to the First Step Act being passed.

The pair were handed their awards, which are sponsored by The California Lawyer and the Daily Journal, at a conference in Beverly Hills in May.