Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West reportedly have a house rule for their new mansion - no jewellery is allowed to be kept in the property.

The couple spent years renovating the Hidden Hills property so it was perfect for them and their children, four-year-old daughter North and two-year-old son Saint, to live in.

Since Kim was bound, gagged and robbed at gunpoint at a Paris apartment in October 2016 by criminals disguised as police officers she has taken her personal security very seriously and as those felons targeted her for her jewellery which was worth millions of dollars she will be keeping none of her items at her home, TMZ reports.

Instead Kim's extensive collection of jewellery is being stored off site and under constant supervision, with more security measures in place to prevent thefts.

Kim, 37, and Kanye, 40, do have armed security on patrol 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week at their Hidden Hills home to protect their family.

In the Paris robbery, Kim had a ring worth an estimated $4.49 million and a jewelry box, worth an estimated $5.6 million, stolen.

Kim has been very open about how the Paris incident led her to reassess her life and her priorities.

She said: ''I think in life, things happen to you for a reason and you really do have to pay attention, and I got the message. I just learned so much and something had to change, just of how I live my life. The things that were important to me before and the things I liked to show off before are definitely not the things I like to show off now.''