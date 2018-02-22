Kim Kardashian West has revealed she stocked her private jet with Japanese sweets and magazines and made her husband Kanye West guess where they were going for his 40th birthday last year.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star wanted to pull out all of the stops for her husband's big milestone last June, but she refused to give away the surprise she had planned for him until he jumped on board the jet and sussed out the clues - including sweet treats and reading material - she had strategically scattered around the aircraft.
Taking to her Twitter account, the 37-year-old reality TV star uploaded a photograph of Kanye beaming at the camera with his stash of Japanese candy sat in front of him.
She accompanied it with the caption: ''Throwback to that time I surprised Kanye with a trip to Japan for his birthday! He had to guess where we were going based on the snacks and magazines I had the plane stocked with! He was happy! (sic)''
Her decision to dig out the photo and share it online has sparked speculation that she's thinking about ideas that will top last year's birthday as the day creeps closer.
And it's not just Kim who comes up with the best gifts as the 'Only One' hitmaker spent over $200,000 on stocks for the brunette beauty's Christmas present last year - and Amazon and Adidas have boomed on the stock market, meaning the businesswoman has already made an impressive £23,000 in just two months, according to TMZ.com.
Meanwhile, the couple have already had the best gift this year as their baby daughter Chicago - who was born via surrogate last month - was welcomed into the world.
A source said recently: ''Kim gets up for everything, in the middle of the night, especially in the first week. It's really important they bond with the baby. Kim's a very hands-on mom. Baby is settling in beautifully. Chi is sleeping a ton for now.''
