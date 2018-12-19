Kim Kardashian West was star-struck as Jennifer Lopez joined her for a ''movie night''.

The reality TV star had a gathering at her home on Tuesday (18.12.18) as she was joined by sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, their mother Kris Jenner, singer Sia and J.Lo herself as they watched her new film 'Second Act'.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kim said: ''I'm having a movie night at my house. Never in my life would I have imagined that my idol would want to come have a movie night with me.''

The 38-year-old star credited Jennifer, 49 with her glamorous sense of style, and described the singer and actress as her ultimate ''inspiration''.

She added: ''My inspiration for everything has been Jennifer Lopez. I would try and see what shoes she'd wear, what makeup, what hair - I became obsessed with glam because of Jennifer. I never would have imagined this would have been my life. I always fan girl for her. Dreams do come true, guys!''

The gathering also acting as a birthday celebration for Sia, who was celebrating turning 43.

Meanwhile, Kim will have more J.Lo inspiration in 2019 after the star announced her own skincare line.

She recently said: ''I will be coming out with a skincare line; I've been working on it for a long time because I don't want to put just anything out. It's going to be something that works, that's what you can count on when my name is on something.''

The preventative range, which will launch next year, will stave off signs of ageing and the star wants to share ''all the secrets'' she's learned over the years to stay looking great.

She said: ''I want it to be something that encompasses all the things I've learned and all the secrets I have, and it doesn't have anything to do with needles.''