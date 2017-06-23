Kim Kardashian West has splashed out 379k on Jackie Kennedy's watch.
Kim Kardashian West has spent $379,500 on Jackie Kennedy's watch.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star splashed out the huge amount at auction on the gold Cartier timepiece, which was once owned by the former First Lady of the United States of America.
TMZ reports that Kim entered the auction as an anonymous bidder and more than tripled the expected selling price of $120,000.
The purchase comes just months after Kim, 36, insisted that being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France last year has made her a more humble, less materialistic person.
She said: ''It was probably no secret, you see it on the show. I was definitely materialistic before, not that there's anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things. I'm really proud of everyone around me that's successful.
''But I'm so happy that my kids get this me, that this is who I am raising my kids. I just don't care about that stuff anymore. I really don't.''
The star - who has 18-month-old son Saint and three-year-old daughter North with her rap star husband Kanye West - also insisted the robbery had taught her some important life lessons.
Kim explained: ''I don't want to cry anymore. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.
''Meeting with my attorneys and knowing the information that I know now, [the robbers] had been following me for two years.
''They had heard interviews that I did, getting excited about this jewellery and that jewellery. I truly don't know if I'd ever feel comfortable wearing jewellery anymore, or wearing real jewellery again.
''My whole life has changed in terms of how I travel and my security. I never thought I would need security staying outside of my door. I should have had a security guard outside of my door. Now I have several just for me to be able to sleep at night.''
Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
The show will be seen by everybody at the same time.
The Scottish comedian has been speaking about gaining a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence fronting the franchise, 'Bad Boys' was a huge success for Sony Pictures upon its initial release in 1995.
The creator will be able to give her input during season 2 production.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...