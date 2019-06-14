Kim Kardashian West has returned to the White House to discuss prison reform.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashian' star appeared at an event promoting ways to help former prisoners return to the workforce.

Speaking at the event on Thursday (13.06.19), she announced a new ride share partnership with Lyft, which will give them gift cards to allow them to get rides to and from interviews.

She thanked US President Donald Trump for his ''compassion'' and help with the project, while describing it as ''a huge honour'' to be at the White House for the announcement.

She also tweeted earlier in the day: ''I'm honoured to be a part of the announcement that the administration and the private sector are stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home.

''Proud to partner on this initiative with @Lyft, a company with a history of taking bold action to do what's right for our community. Thank you for providing ride share credits to formally incarcerated people when they come home.''

Meanwhile Kim, 38, is currently studying law and she has insisted she is very ''serious'' about it.

She previously wrote in a lengthy Instagram post: ''Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way.

''I've seen some comments from people who are saying it's my privilege or my money that got me here, but that's not the case. One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane'. I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals.

''You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn't care who you are. This option is available to anyone who's state allows it. It's true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in 'reading the law', which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it's not.''