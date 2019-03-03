Kim Kardashian West is said to be ''so angry'' for her sister Khloe Kardashian after it was revealed that her partner Tristan Thompson cheated with Jordyn Woods.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is said to be ''livid'' for her sister after it was revealed that her partner Tristan Thompson cheated with Jordyn Woods.
A source told People magazine: ''Kim is the one who is really upset about this. She's livid. She's so angry, and she's 100 percent on Khloé's side. She's there for Khloé, letting her vent and talk about it. They've been in constant contact, and Kim is totally supportive. Guys may come and go, but the bond between the girls is never going away, and they're committed to supporting each other.''
Kim had treated Khloe to a weekend away after the Tristan drama, with the siblings heading to Palm Springs as Khloe processed what had happened.
An insider shared: ''Kim took Khloé to Palm Springs one night before the weekend so she could have a relaxing getaway. She's doing okay ... Her family continues to support her. Everyone is trying to cheer her up and be around to help. They all still talk a lot about what happened. Their opinion hasn't changed - what happened between Tristan and Jordyn is inexcusable.''
Khloe had recently taken to social media to blame the cheating scandal on Tristan after previously blaming Jordyn.
She wrote: ''This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time. What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister.
''But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True. (sic)''
