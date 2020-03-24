Kim Kardashian West has slammed Taylor Swift for ''actually lying'' and ''manipulating the truth'' about her infamous phone call with Kanye West over his song 'Famous'.

The reality star publicly warred with the 'Gorgeous' singer three years ago when Kim leaked edited clips of a phone call between her husband Kanye West and Taylor in order to prove her claims that the 30-year-old star had approved her spouse's lyrics about her in his song 'Famous'.

Leaked video footage surfaced over the weekend which showed the rapper presenting the star with a different line, and backed up Taylor's previous insistence that Kanye never told her he was planning to call her ''that b***h'' in his song as he told her the line would only be, ''I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex.''

After Taylor claimed the call had been ''Illegally recorded'' and ''edited and manipulated'' to make her look like a liar, Kim has now hit back on Twitter and branded her rival ''self-serving'' for bringing up the scandal during the coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote in a series of tweets: ''@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now.

''I didn't feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I'm actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I'm left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying.

''To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission...' They clearly spoke so I let you all see that.

''Nobody ever denied the word ''bitch'' was used without her permission.''

''At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she 'declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.

''The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation.''

Kim insisted she had ''never'' edited the footage, nothing has changed since the video leaked over the weekend and Kanye had ''every right'' to have filmed the exchange in the first place.

She wrote: ''I never edited the footage (another lie) - I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn't change the narrative.

''Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him

''This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters.''

Kim's Twitter rant came after Taylor referenced the situation in an Instagram Story post encouraging fans to donate to Feeding America, which helps families across the US.

She wrote: ''Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that was leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)... SWIPE UP to see what really matters.''