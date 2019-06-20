Kim Kardashian West called Jordyn Woods a ''f***ing idiot'' after she kissed Tristan Thompson.

The 38-year-old reality star didn't hold back when she was talking to her family after Kylie Jenner's former BFF drunkenly kissed Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend.

During part one of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' season finale on Sunday (23.06.19), she said: ''[I think] that the tone of not ever saying sorry... like, I would've been on Khloe's doorstep bawling my eyes out.

''Being like, 'F**k! I don't know what the f**k I was doing. Holy s**t, I'm a f***ing idiot.' ''

Kylie revealed she had called Jordyn after finding out what she had done, although she suggested she found it hard to trust her friend because of how she hid the incident the next day.

She added: ''I called her and she didn't really say anything. She was just like, you know crying the whole time.

''And I was just telling her, 'I'm like scared of you now. Like, you're capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.'

''I pretty much told her exactly what we've been talking about. Like, 'You weren't thinking about [Khloe's daughter] True, not Khloe, not me.

'''But you weren't thinking about yourself like, look what you did'. You could do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, then that's when it's a problem.''

Jordyn recently confessed that she now wants everyone connected to the situation to put things behind them and keep ''going forward''.

She said: ''Life moves on. Money doesn't stop. The world doesn't stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward.

''I've been staying busy, staying positive and just working. I don't think I've ever been more busy.''