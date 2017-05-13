Kim Kardashian West blasted her sister Khloe Kardashian as a ''big bully''.

In an upcoming episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', which was filmed during a family vacation in Costa Rica earlier this year, Khloe slammed her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Kourtney for not spending enough time with her.

She said: 'It's just interesting how I don't see you guys a lot.

''I take the time to come here thinking, great, this is time that I get to be with my sisters and my nieces and nephews and do all these things.''

However, Kim was furious and hit back at Khloe.

She ranted: ''You're so annoying. It's like, shut the f**k up! You're the negative one, just saying how awful we are. You're like a big bully that bullies all of us!''

Although Kourtney tried to play peacemaker, Khloe was having none of it and called her family members ''ungrateful''.

She said: ''I'm over all you people now - ungrateful family members that I can't.''

Khloe, 32, was upset because she arranged the holiday but Kim would not go white-water rafting with her, Kris spent all her time with boyfriend Corey Gamble and her sister Kylie Jenner was preoccupied with her partner Tyga.

Meanwhile, that is not the only feud going on in the famous family as Kim recently hit out at her step-father Caitlyn Jenner - who was known as Bruce before her gender transition - for slamming Kris in her new book.

Kim said: ''That was my stepdad for so many years. She taught me about character and so much growing up, and I just feel like I don't respect the character that she's showing now ... like there's no need for a book. Tell your story, but just don't bash other people I just think it's not tasteful.

She added: ''My heart breaks for my mom because I feel like she's been through so much. Caitlyn's promoting this book and she's saying all these things. And I just don't think it's necessary. I just feel like it's unfair, things aren't truthful.

''I feel like it's taken her a really long time to be honest with herself, so I don't expect her to be honest about my mom now ... But it's just so hurtful. I wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense.''