Kim Kardashian West's children's playroom has its own stage.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star gave her fans an insight into her kids' playroom and revealed just what kinds of toys her four children - North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, nine months, who she has with her husband Kanye West - have to play with.

Taking to Instagram, she referenced previous comments about her house before sharing: ''You guys always say my house is so minimal - well, you guys haven't seen my playroom.''

Showing off the room, she first pointed out the concert-like stage where her kids ''often have band'', with a drum set placed on it as well as a number of microphones. Nearby is a selection of Takashi Murakami Flower Cushions, which can cost anything between $600 and $6,000 each. There is also a Kaws Companion Figure, which costs at least $5000.

The room also features horses, a ball pit with a slide attached a variety of dollhouses and baby carriages for the kids to play with. There is also a projector for watching movies or cartoons on.

In a separate video, Kim showed off the area where they do their homework.

She said: ''This is where they do their homework. All in here is organised educational stuff.''

There is also a grocery set up for her daughter Chicago, including a cash register, a conveyor belt and all the products you could need, as well as a laundry area too.

Showing it all off to her fans, she shared of the playroom: ''This is Chi's world over here. You can actually ring people up in the grocery store.''