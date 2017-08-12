Kim Kardashian West felt so ''badass'' when she shoplifted at 11-years-old with Nicole Richie.
Kim Kardashian West shoplifted with Nicole Richie when she was 11-years-old.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star felt so ''badass'' when she and the 'Simple Life' star nicked some lipstick from a drugstore in Malibu.
Kim wrote on her app: ''When Nicole Richie and I were around 11, we went into a drugstore in Malibu and took lipstick. We thought we were so badass! I can't remember the name of the color, but it was a brown shade from Revlon. I wasn't much of a partier growing up, so this was about as rebellious as I got.''
Meanwhile, the 36-year-old television personality previously revealed her ''priorities changed'' after she had her two children, four-year-old daughter North and 20-month-old son Saint with her husband Kanye West.
She wrote on her page: ''Having kids changes everything - in the best way possible. Thank you to my babies for choosing me and allowing me to be your mom.
''I have such unconditional love for my kids. No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life. My family was so close growing up; now that I'm a mom, I understand the bond my mom [Kris Jenner] and dad [Robert Kardashian] felt with us.
''There can be ups and downs with kids but no matter what, I always learn so much from them. Being a mom is the most important job I have. Each day, I learn something new from them and I'm so blessed to be able to be present for all of life's little moments.
''It's not about me anymore. After North was born, I wanted to be there and make memories together that we would share forever. It really makes you realize how precious life is. They both give me a whole new perspective and inspire me to be the best version of myself.''
