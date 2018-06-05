Kim Kardashian West was shocked to win the Influencer Award at the CFDAs because she's ''naked most of the time''.

The 37-year-old beauty - who is married to hip-hop star Kanye West - was handed the award due to her ever-growing beauty empire, as well as her collaborations with some of the world's top designers, but Kim also admitted to being slightly surprised by her own success.

After collecting her award at the bash in New York City on Monday evening (04.05.18), Kim said: ''I am kind of shocked that I am winning a fashion award when I am naked most of the time.

''But this is seriously such an honour, so thank you to the CFDA for this award.''

Kim received a special video message from her husband and their two-year-old son Saint during the ceremony.

And the brunette beauty explained that the success was especially significant to her, as it means she's proven some of her biggest doubters wrong.

Kim shared: ''It was maybe seven years ago when I had a publicist and she asked, what where my goals, what were my dreams, and I said I just want to be on the cover of a fashion magazine and she said to me, 'Let's get some realistic goals, because that will never happen.'''

But, as it's transpired, Kim has managed to realise her ambition.

She continued: ''Of course, I sent her my Vogue cover when it came out - an autographed copy. So it's really a trip to me that I'm here getting an award for fashion, when it's something I've always loved.''