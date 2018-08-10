Kim Kardashian West was shocked when her daughter North caught her off guard and asked her why she is famous.
Kim Kardashian West was left shocked when her daughter asked why she's famous.
The 37-year-old reality star - who has North, five, Saint, two, and seven-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West - wasn't prepared for the questioning from her oldest child, but she was able to quickly satisfy the youngster's curiousity and helped the little girl come to a realisation about her own life.
She recalled North had asked: ''Mom, why are you famous?''
She then added to Big Boy on Real 92.3: ''Oh, OK, OK. I'm going to have to explain this right now.
''I'm like, 'We have a TV show.' And she was like, 'Oh OK.' That was the first time she was like, 'Oh!' ''
Kim - who rose to prominence after a sex tape featuring herself and former boyfriend Ray J was leaked in 2007 - was then asked about her daughter's own wealth, as she's been a regular on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' since she was born and recently starred alongside her mom and grandmother Kris Jenner in a Fendi campaign.
Big Boy asked: ''Do you think North has more money than us? Like her own?''
Kim laughed and replied: ''North is good.''
Kim recently admitted she doesn't feel very famous because her kids have no idea about her life in the public eye.
She said: ''At home I'm not known. My kids have no clue what's going on. So I don't really feel it -- I spend most of my time at home.''
While North doesn't know much about film, her eight-year-old cousin Mason Disick - the oldest of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's three children - is very much aware of the family's life on camera.
Kourtney previously said: ''He knows. He doesn't watch it, but I've heard him talk to his friends and say, 'I'm on a TV show called 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'. I'm like, how does he know that?!'
''Mason calls [the crew] the filmers. He used to be like, 'Are the filmers coming? I want to show them my Legos that I'm building.' Now he's in a phase where he's like, 'I don't like when the filmers are over.' ''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...