Kim Kardashian West has been sanitising everything someone else has touched before she'll handle it herself.

The 39-year-old star - who has children North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 10 months, with husband Kanye West - is taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus as she admitted she was ''not down'' with giving her daughter a toy make-up kit from her sister, Khloe Kardashian, because she'd seen the 'Revenge Body' host have a coughing fit.

In an Instagram video, Kim was speaking to a doctor named Caesar and said: ''So doc, Khloé handed this to me, but I don't want to touch it because she handed it to me. Do you have any sanitiser? I cannot give that to my daughter.''

She then used a Clorox wipe to rub the surface of the box and added: ''This is the new jam of what I'm doing every time someone even hands me something. I saw her cough and I'm not down for that.

''Okay, now I can give it to my daughter.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star shared a chart of a hand-washing technique and then gave her followers tips on the best way to greet someone safely to prevent the spread of the virus.

She said in a video: ''We have a doctor here and Caesar and I are going to show the new appropriate way to say hello.''

The doctor and another man then washed their hands and tapped their feet against one another's, before Kim gave it a try.

However, she said: ''I don't have time for two, so I'll just do one.''

While many people have been seen touching elbows to avoid shaking hands, Kim explained that wasn't a good idea either.

She said: ''You should not do elbows because you cough into your elbows. So, no more elbows, or do just a little bow.''

There are currently over 121,000 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness worldwide, with more than 4,370 deaths as a result.