Kim Kardashian West gets her famous pout by ''overlining'' her lips.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star and her siblings have been sharing their beauty tips with the world, giving some easy to do hacks to achieve their looks.

Speaking to her sister Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh, she said: ''I love overlining my lips with a darker lip liner.''

Whilst Khloe Kardashian's tip ensures you don't waste any of your make up products, as she advised: ''If you shattered one of your bronzers, eye shadows, or really any makeup, do not toss out. Gather up the broken makeup and put it back into its container. Crush up any pieces that haven't completely broken up yet. Add a couple drops of rubbing alcohol to the crushed makeup. Use your finger, the back of a spoon, or anything, really, to rub and smooth out the alcohol and the makeup. Leave overnight.

''When you wake up in the morning, your makeup will be good as new and there will be no alcohol smell.''

Kim and Khloe's mother Kris Jenner also shared her skincare secrets, with her tip revealed as: ''Wash your face every night using a hot terry cloth washcloth. It acts as a natural exfoliant by loosening dead skin cells, opens up the pores, and softens the skin, prepping it for your night treatments.''

Kylie Jenner also has a way to keep your spray tan on for longer.

She said: ''To make a spray tan last longer, moisturise with body lotion every day - my Kylie Skin Body Lotion is my go-to.''