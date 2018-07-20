Kim Kardashian West swears by ''facial peels'' to keep her skin looking ''radiant''.

The 37-year-old reality star - who has daughter North, five, Saint, two, and six-month-old Chicago with her husband Kanye West - has revealed she makes sure to use the special peels frequently as part of her skincare routine, as she says the exfoliating products work wonders when it comes to giving her skin a natural glow.

Writing in a post on her app, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said: ''If you like to do at-home skincare treatments, you should add facial peels into your routine. They work by removing the top layer of dead skin cells, including all of those impurities and imperfections. After the peel, a new layer of skin that's brighter and more radiant is revealed.''

Kim went on to list some of her favourite at-home exfoliating treatments, which included the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, the Juice Beauty Green Apple Peel Sensitive, the Lancer Caviar Lime Acid Peel, and Derma E Overnight Peel.

The treatments range in price from a rather expensive $90, down to an affordable $19.

Her go-to beauty regime comes after it was previously revealed by make-up artist Pat McGrath that the star is ''obsessed'' with beauty.

The mogul said: ''Kim is one of those rare girlfriends who is truly just as obsessed with make-up as I am.''

Pat admitted she will spend hours talking about make-up with the businesswoman - who has her own KKW Beauty brand - which sees them exchange beauty secrets with one another.

Pat added: ''We can literally talk about products for hours! We share all our secrets.''

And one of the mogul's top tips is to experiment with various products and methods of applying them because she believes there is no such thing as a mistake.