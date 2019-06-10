Kim Kardashian West has shared the first image of her son Psalm West.

The 38-year-old reality star welcomed Psalm - her fourth child with husband Kanye West - into the world when he was born via surrogate mother almost one month ago, and she's now posted the first picture of the tot on social media.

Alongside the image - which showed Psalm sleeping - she simply wrote: ''Psalm Ye.''

The adorable post comes after it was claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who also has North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 16 months - spends over $1 million a year on childcare for her brood.

A source said: ''Right now, what's costing them the highest by far though are the nannies. They have teams of staff on call 24/7, and when they're away they take a nanny with them to help out if they're too busy. Plus there's the army of assistants, along with personal trainers, chefs and stylists. It costs them anything from $50-100k in monthly bills.''

But despite the high costs, Kim and Kanye, 42, are said to be very ''hands on'' parents.

Another source explained: ''Kim has help, but is very hands on too. She and Kanye have both been up at night with the baby. He is still small and on a strict feeding schedule. They have to wake him up to feed him. She knows they all need special, quality time with her. Kim hasn't been working at all and is only focusing on her family right now ... [Kim] has a bit of a lighter schedule right now so she can bond with her baby. She seems very happy. And Kanye loves the energy of having a newborn. A new baby to love and get to know is so special for the whole family.''