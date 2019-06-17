Kim Kardashian West has shared the second picture of her son Psalm West with older brother Saint West.

The 38-year-old reality star welcomed Psalm - her fourth child with husband Kanye West - into the world when he was born via surrogate mother just over month ago, and she's now posted a black and white shot of the tot with three-year-old Saint holding his head in his hands.

The photograph was taken by Nabil Elderkin - who directed Kanye's music videos for 'Coldest Winter', 'Welcome to Heartbreak' and 'Paranoid' and took the photos for Kanye's 2009 tour biography tome 'Glow in the Dark'.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star captioned the snap: ''My boys'', with two black heart emojis.

The newest picture of Psalm comes just days after Kim shared an adorable image of her newborn, which showed Psalm sleeping.

She captioned the post: ''Psalm Ye.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that the KKW Beauty business owner - who also has North, five, and Chicago, 16 months - spends over $1 million a year on childcare for her brood.

A source said: ''Right now, what's costing them the highest by far though are the nannies. They have teams of staff on call 24/7, and when they're away they take a nanny with them to help out if they're too busy. Plus there's the army of assistants, along with personal trainers, chefs and stylists. It costs them anything from $50-100k in monthly bills.''

But despite the high costs, Kim and Kanye, 42, are said to be very ''hands on'' parents.

Another source explained: ''Kim has help, but is very hands on too. She and Kanye have both been up at night with the baby. He is still small and on a strict feeding schedule. They have to wake him up to feed him. She knows they all need special, quality time with her. Kim hasn't been working at all and is only focusing on her family right now ... [Kim] has a bit of a lighter schedule right now so she can bond with her baby. She seems very happy. And Kanye loves the energy of having a newborn. A new baby to love and get to know is so special for the whole family.''