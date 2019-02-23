Kim Kardashian West sent four lookalikes of herself to Jonathan Cheban's birthday party.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was unable to make it to her good pal's 45th birthday bash so she organised for four people that looked like her to show up as well as a five-tiered decorated like pizzas and burgers. The cake - designed by one of Kris Jenner's favourite bakeries - was completed with the word ''Foodgod'', Jonathan's social media handle.

All of Kim's four body doubles were dressed in all black outfits and sported matching black bob wigs and dark sunglasses. Some even padded their outfits to imitate Kim's famous behind.

Jonathan had previously admitted he is considering changing his name to Foodgod, a moniker which was bestowed on him by Kanye.

He said recently: ''Everyone calls me Foodgod; scream it in the streets and run up to me in restaurants, and I want people calling me Foodgod when they write about me - not Jonathan or 'BFF.'''

And with Jonathan's food obsession, it is no surprise he also chose to buy food for Kim and Kanye when they welcomed their daughter Chicago into the world.

He shared: ''[She's] very cute. I saw her for one second and then I ran off to Miami because I'm just filming non-stop, so I saw her for one second in the hospital. I bought her 20 boxes of pizza from Chicago because what else do you get her? I think from Giordano's, which is one of their favourite pizzas. I sent them a whole thing because everyone always sends flowers and it's no fun.''