Kim Kardashian West has sent her youngest daughter Chicago to Cleveland after the rest of the family got struck down by the flu.
Kim Kardashian West has sent her youngest daughter to Cleveland after the rest of the family got struck down by the flu.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star decided to send Chicago, 10 months, to stay with her sister Khloe in Ohio to stop her little one getting sick.
Speaking to Extra, she said: ''Yesterday was a hard day because we have the flu going around. So once the flu happens, and I felt it in the house and my baby didn't have it - Chicago - I sent her to Cleveland with Khloé. So I said ... 'Khloé, please take her for like four days, because she'll get sick [at home] with everyone.''
And 38-year-old Kim previously revealed that becoming a mother changed her outlook on life and she now ''doesn't give a f**k about anything'' other than her family and it has helped to keep her ''grounded''.
She explained: ''Being a mom just not makes you give a f**k about anything else but what's immediately going on inside, like in your home, in your family - like all the other stuff kind of fades away. Nothing matters but your family, so I think it really helps you centre and get grounded.''
Kim is hoping the family gets better soon as she is replacing her mother Kris Jenner as the host of their family's Christmas Eve party this year.
She shared: ''This year is the first year that Kanye and I are having our Christmas Eve party at our house. We're taking it over from my mom. She's still throwing it but it's at our house. We have a little bit more space.
''My goal is that I'm going to get a theme going of what the family should wear, tell them to come 30 minutes early with a photographer, do a quick shot with everyone outside and maybe do a New Year's card. I might have to really say, 'Guys, I'm planning this. I'm giving you a time, place and no exceptions. Be there or you're not allowed in to the party.'''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...