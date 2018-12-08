Kim Kardashian West has sent her youngest daughter to Cleveland after the rest of the family got struck down by the flu.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star decided to send Chicago, 10 months, to stay with her sister Khloe in Ohio to stop her little one getting sick.

Speaking to Extra, she said: ''Yesterday was a hard day because we have the flu going around. So once the flu happens, and I felt it in the house and my baby didn't have it - Chicago - I sent her to Cleveland with Khloé. So I said ... 'Khloé, please take her for like four days, because she'll get sick [at home] with everyone.''

And 38-year-old Kim previously revealed that becoming a mother changed her outlook on life and she now ''doesn't give a f**k about anything'' other than her family and it has helped to keep her ''grounded''.

She explained: ''Being a mom just not makes you give a f**k about anything else but what's immediately going on inside, like in your home, in your family - like all the other stuff kind of fades away. Nothing matters but your family, so I think it really helps you centre and get grounded.''

Kim is hoping the family gets better soon as she is replacing her mother Kris Jenner as the host of their family's Christmas Eve party this year.

She shared: ''This year is the first year that Kanye and I are having our Christmas Eve party at our house. We're taking it over from my mom. She's still throwing it but it's at our house. We have a little bit more space.

''My goal is that I'm going to get a theme going of what the family should wear, tell them to come 30 minutes early with a photographer, do a quick shot with everyone outside and maybe do a New Year's card. I might have to really say, 'Guys, I'm planning this. I'm giving you a time, place and no exceptions. Be there or you're not allowed in to the party.'''