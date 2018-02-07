Kim Kardashian West was ''really scared'' about having her stretch marks removed.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star decided to have the area around her breasts lasered after breastfeeding her first child, daughter North, now four, but admits she was concerned that the procedure would be incredibly painful.

She shared: ''After breastfeeding North, I wasn't happy with the stretch marks on my boobs, so I had the area Coolbeam lasered by Dr. Ourian. It made SUCH a difference. The Coolbeam lasers are the best for removing scars, stretch marks and skin imperfections. They treat stretch marks by resurfacing the top layer of skin, which increases collagen regeneration. The best part is that there's very little pain and downtime! I was really scared that it would hurt, but it wasn't bad at all. Afterward, I was SO excited to see the effects on my skin. (sic)''

And the 37-year-old television personality - who also has son Saint, two, and newborn daughter Chicago, with her husband Kanye West - is a big fan of ultrasound radio frequency, which was introduced to her by Dr. Ourian.

Writing on her official app, she added: ''I love ultrasound radio frequency, or USRF, for skin tightening! USRF uses ultrasound energy to increase collagen production, and to lift and tighten the skin. I've done these treatments on my neck, hands and stomach, but it can also be done on other areas of the body. Anyone who has had kids understands what pregnancy will do to your belly button - getting an ultrasound treatment on my stomach just totally tightened the area up.''

''Dr. Ourian always tells me that USRF is amazing for preventatively fighting the signs of aging so that later in life you don't have to get a more serious procedure, like cosmetic surgery. It's kind of painful (I never thought I could love someone and hate someone so much at the same time than when Dr. Ourian was lasering my stomach, LOL), but it's so worth it when you see the results (sic)''