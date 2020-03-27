Kim Kardashian West loves Tristan Thompson ''like a brother''.

The 39-year-old reality TV star has taken to Twitter to insist she's reconciled her differences with the NBA player, who was previously accused of cheating on Kim's sister Khloe.

The brunette beauty - who is married to rapper Kanye West - tweeted during the latest episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians': ''I actually LOVE Tristan now like a brother FR! We totally bonded and worked through our issues and love him. (sic)''

During the show, Kim also insisted she was determined to put her personal feelings aside for the sake of Khloe, 35, and her 23-month-old daughter True.

At one point in the show, Kim explained: ''Tristan is True's dad.

''So regardless of whatever, he's connected for life, we can't change that.''

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Khloe praised Tristan's parenting skills, hailing him as a ''great person''.

The celebrity duo split in acrimonious circumstances in 2019, after the basketball star was romantically linked to Jordyn Woods - but Khloe has now moved on from that incident.

The reality star shared: ''I know her dad is a great person. I know how much he loves her and cares about her. So I want him to be there.''

Khloe and Tristan are determined to do their best for their daughter, even though they're no longer together.

And Khloe previously admitted she picked up tips on how to co-parent by watching her own parents, Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, navigate the challenge of raising their children.

Khloe said: ''I always remember though, how amazing [they were].

''I'm sure now that I have gone through it myself trying to co-parent that they were so seamless with it. I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one.''