Kim Kardashian West thinks her Paris robbery was ''meant to happen''.

The 36-year-old beauty - who has a six-month-old son called Saint and a three-year-old daughter called North with her rap star husband Kanye West - was the victim of a heist in the French capital in October last year, but Kim has suggested the incident was simply part of her destiny.

She reflected: ''I know it sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me.

''I don't want to start crying but I know it was meant to happen. I feel like I'm such a different person.''

Kim broke down in tears as she recalled the dramatic incident on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', but she also insisted it has taught her some important life lessons.

Kim explained: ''I don't want to cry anymore. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said the robbery has led her to become a more humble, less materialistic person.

She shared: ''It was probably no secret, you see it on the show. I was definitely materialistic before, not that there's anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things. I'm really proud of everyone around me that's successful.

''But I'm so happy that my kids get this me, that this is who I am raising my kids. I just don't care about that stuff anymore. I really don't.''

Kim admitted, too, that she's increased her personal security in light of her Paris ordeal.

She said: ''Meeting with my attorneys and knowing the information that I know now, [the robbers] had been following me for two years.

''They had heard interviews that I did, getting excited about this jewellery and that jewellery. I truly don't know if I'd ever feel comfortable wearing jewellery anymore, or wearing real jewllery again.

''My whole life has changed in terms of how I travel and my security. I never thought I would need security staying outside of my door. I should have had a security guard outside of my door. Now I have several just for me to be able to sleep at night.''