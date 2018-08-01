Kim Kardashian West ''doesn't give a f**k about anything'' other than her family.

The 37-year-old reality star - who has kids North, five, Saint, two, and six-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West - has revealed that motherhood has completely transformed her outlook on life.

She shared: ''Being a mom just not makes you give a f**ck about anything else but what's immediately going on inside, like in your home, in your family - like all the other stuff kind of fades away.

''Nothing matters but your family, so I think it really helps you centre and get grounded.''

Kim believes her authentic nature is one of the reasons behind her success and that of her siblings.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who is helping to promote her family's latest Calvin Klein campaign - said: ''I think our family is definitely really relatable. I mean we know that we definitely show a side that's not as relatable, but I think it's the balance of being in between, of seeing us come up and doing that with us and sharing those experiences with us.

''I think it's because [fans] can sense our authenticity with one another.''

Kim's sentiment about motherhood has been echoed by her half-sister Kylie Jenner, who gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster on February 1.

The brunette beauty admitted that the challenge of raising a child has also changed her perspective.

She explained: ''It just made me look at life a little differently and just value time.''

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian - who gave birth to her first child, a daughter named True, on April 12 - admitted she feels like she's fulfilled her purpose in life after becoming a parent.

The reality TV star - who is dating NBA player Tristan Thompson - said: ''I feel like this is a role that women are made to do, as cliche as that sounds, and I think it's OK to be afraid at the same time, but I'm excited.''