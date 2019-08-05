Kim Kardashian West found the 2019 Met Gala just as ''nerve-wracking'' as her wedding to Kanye West.

The 38-year-old reality TV star ensured all eyes were on her when she donned a custom-made, silicon nude dress by French couturier Thierry Mugler for the annual fashion extravaganza held at the Costume Institute wing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City this year.

However, in a new clip from the upcoming 17th series of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', the fashionista admits she suffered severe anxiety before stepping out on the red carpet at the prestigious event because they were photographers taking pictures of her ''from every angle''.

Speaking in the footage, Kim said: ''It's the morning of the Met, and I just keep on saying, 'I don't know why I have such anxiety for the Met, I feel this sense of pressure, responsibility.' ''

And later talking to her long-time make-up artist, Mario Dedivanovic, Kim compares the butterflies in her stomach before the Met Gala to the way she felt when she tied the knot with rapper Kanye in Florence, Italy, in May 2014.

She said: ''This is like probably as nerve-wracking as my wedding like I don't know why I get so nervous for the Met. Maybe even more so, just because there's pictures from every single angle.''

The beauty mogul donned the beaded one-off gown by the couturier on the red carpet back in May, and Kim felt a ''huge responsibility'' to look ''perfect'' because the designer hadn't created a dress in 20 years.

In another teaser clip from the E! reality series, Kim says: ''This year I am wearing Thierry Mugler for the Met Ball. It's like a huge responsibility for me because he, I'm sure, after not designing for 20 years wants it to be something magical and special and new, and I just want it to be perfect.''