Kim Kardashian West said her husband Kanye West's Sunday service (19.05.19) this week was ''magical'' despite being forced indoors due to the rain.
The reality TV star revealed her husband's weekly church-inspired gathering was forced indoors this week due to the weather, but she said the low key edition was ''perfect'' for the people who attended.
Taking to her Instagram Story, she revealed: ''The rain forced us inside but it was magical. No mics, no band, no speakers but it was perfect.
''Not a dry eye in the room today. The choir song Sia's 'Elastic Heart' song and changed the words to a gospel song.''
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her 'Famous' rapper husband welcomed their fourth child into the world last week, via a surrogate mother, and on Friday (17.05.19), 38-year-old Kim revealed their son has been named Psalm.
'Heartless' rapper Kanye is hugely dedicated to his faith, with his weekly Sunday church service - which is hosted in Lost Hills, Los Angeles - boasting a ''Christian vibe''.
However, Kim recently explained that her spouse's services are intended to be healing for the participants, rather than ''preaching'' about religion.
The 38-year-old beauty said: ''It's honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It's just music; there's no sermon. It's definitely something he believes in - Jesus - and there's a Christian vibe. But there's no preaching. It's just a very spiritual Christian experience.''
Kim revealed Psalm's name by posting a picture of a text message she was sent by 41-year-old Kanye which included a picture of their son asleep.
The curvaceous beauty - who is also mother to North, five, and Saint, three, whom she carried naturally, and 16-month-old Chicago, who was also born via surrogate - simply wrote: ''Psalm West.''
