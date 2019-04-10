Kim Kardashian West's style ''definitely evolved'' thanks to her husband Kanye West.

The 38-year-old reality star admitted that her outlook on fashion ''changed enormously'' after meeting the 41-year-old rapper, who introduced her to designers such as Riccardo Tisci and Alber Elbaz.

Speaking to People, she said: ''My style has definitely evolved.

''When I met Kanye and he really started to bring me to Paris he introduced me to a bunch of people. I think one of the first people I met were [designers] Riccardo Tisci and Alber Elbaz.

''When I went to Montreal to the Mugler exhibit [in February] or when I went to the Alaïa exhibit with Mr. Alaïa [in 2014], I learned so much along the way from so many of the best people in the world. So my appreciation has changed enormously.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has children North, five, Saint, three, and 15-month-old Chicago with Kanye - went on to explain that her interest in fashion was sparked by her mum Kris Jenner, 63, and confessed to raiding her mum's wardrobe growing up.

She said: ''When I was 16 whenever the time was coming for prom, I would go through my mom's closet -- it was always Mugler, Alaïa, Versace, Chanel -- she had the best wardrobe.

''She would always be really generous and share her things with us, like I always wore her Alaïa dresses to parties.''

The brunette beauty added that she and her sisters - Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner - still take pieces from their mum's wardrobe.

She said: ''To this day she saved so much of it and she's given some really cool pieces to me and my sisters. That was such a fun time.''