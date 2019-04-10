Kim Kardashian West admitted that her outlook on fashion ''changed enormously'' after meeting her husband Kanye West
Kim Kardashian West's style ''definitely evolved'' thanks to her husband Kanye West.
The 38-year-old reality star admitted that her outlook on fashion ''changed enormously'' after meeting the 41-year-old rapper, who introduced her to designers such as Riccardo Tisci and Alber Elbaz.
Speaking to People, she said: ''My style has definitely evolved.
''When I met Kanye and he really started to bring me to Paris he introduced me to a bunch of people. I think one of the first people I met were [designers] Riccardo Tisci and Alber Elbaz.
''When I went to Montreal to the Mugler exhibit [in February] or when I went to the Alaïa exhibit with Mr. Alaïa [in 2014], I learned so much along the way from so many of the best people in the world. So my appreciation has changed enormously.''
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has children North, five, Saint, three, and 15-month-old Chicago with Kanye - went on to explain that her interest in fashion was sparked by her mum Kris Jenner, 63, and confessed to raiding her mum's wardrobe growing up.
She said: ''When I was 16 whenever the time was coming for prom, I would go through my mom's closet -- it was always Mugler, Alaïa, Versace, Chanel -- she had the best wardrobe.
''She would always be really generous and share her things with us, like I always wore her Alaïa dresses to parties.''
The brunette beauty added that she and her sisters - Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner - still take pieces from their mum's wardrobe.
She said: ''To this day she saved so much of it and she's given some really cool pieces to me and my sisters. That was such a fun time.''
