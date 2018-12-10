Kim Kardashian West thinks her husband Kanye West can't be ''suppressed''.

The 38-year-old TV reality star - who has kids North, five, Saint, three, and ten-month-old Chicago with Kanye - has opened up to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' cameras about Kanye's emotion-filled rants in light of his controversial remarks to TMZ earlier this year.

Speaking after Kanye's much-discussed interview, in which he described slavery as a ''choice'', Kim explained: ''When he gets ramped up, he can't control what he says - he can't let it go.

''He loves being ramped up. He's like, 'I feel powerful when I'm ramped up. I don't want to be so suppressed. Yeah, I say crazy s**t, but I've always said crazy s**t. That's why I'm Kanye.'''

Kim also tried to clarify Kanye's slavery remarks, insisting he'd been misunderstood.

She said: ''He didn't say slavery is a choice, he was saying, 'If you're going to still be enslaved for another 400 years, then that's some bulls**t.'''

During the interview with TMZ, Kanye said: ''When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... for 400 years? That sounds like a choice.''

To the interviewers in the studio, Kanye also said: ''Right now, we're choosing to be enslaved.''

However, the 'Famous' hitmaker - whose remarks prompted widespread outrage within the hip-hop community - subsequently took to Twitter in an attempt to clarify what he'd meant.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''To make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will.

''My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved. (sic)''