Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian paid tribute to their late father Robert Kardashian on the anniversary of his death.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars' late parent passed away in 2003 from oesophageal cancer, and on Monday (30.09.19) both sisters took to Instagram to remember him.

Kim, 38, wrote alongside an old picture of her Robert with his girls: ''Miss you dad. ''Can't believe today would be 16 years since you went to heaven.''

And Khloe 35, wrote in the comments: ''This is such a beautiful photo! I miss him every day!''

Kim recently shared how her father kept all the letters and cards she wrote him as a child.

The KKW Beauty business owner found an old note that her dad had written her when they lived together as well as a card she'd penned for him in 2002.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kim shared a letter Robert had written her, which read: ''Kim, I'm at Lawrey's for Uncle Larry's birthday. I have my pager. I'll be home around 10 or 11. I love you, Daddy.''

Kim captioned it: ''My dad would always leave my notes when we lived together.''

She then posted a picture of a Father's Day card she'd given him one year before he died, which read: ''Dad - I just want you to know how much I appreciate everything you do for me. I love working for you! I love you and happy Father's Day!''

She captioned it: ''He saved every card I wrote him.''

He even kept a card she'd made for him when she was at primary school.

After Robert passed away, Kim and her family opened a new health centre - UCLA's Robert G. Kardashian Centre for Oesophageal Health - in his memory.

She said at the time: ''So proud to announce the Robert G Kardashian centre for oesophageal health being launched at UCLA. My wish is that other families can have more information and we can also focus on health and prevention (sic)''

And the centre isn't the only way Kim is keeping his memory alive, as the brunette beauty - who has North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, four months, with her husband Kanye West - is following in his career footsteps by getting her law degree.