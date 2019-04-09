Kim Kardashian West's ''clones'' concept from her new sunglasses range came from Kanye West.

The 38-year-old reality star recently collaborated with German brand Carolina Lemke to launch an exclusive collection of shades, and Kim revealed her husband was heavily involved in the styling of the hundreds of replicas of her own face used in the promotional images.

She said: ''We wanted to do the whole clones theme. [Kanye] loves helping out with the ad campaigns and stuff, overseeing like the clones and the longer hair. He was so stuck on having long hair only on one side ... and I was like, all right, I haven't seen that before.

''At first we made the mannequins and then we kind of wanted moving images ... so then we also made face masks. As soon as I saw them I said, this is our press box. Like, it just clicked. I was like, this is what it has to be. I've never seen anything like it. I thought it was cute.''

And the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star admitted it was ''nice'' to be given full creative freedom on the collaboration.

Kim told Bustle: ''It's nice to have a company that will really listen to your direction, really wants to collaborate, and have me actually design everything from start to finish.''

Kim - who has sisters Kourtney, 39, Khloe, 34, Kendall Jenner, 23 and Kylie Jenner, 21 - created her different shades styles, which are named Dusk, Nirvana, Sahara and Tempest, with each of her family in mind.

She continued: ''[Dusk is] like my everyday [style]. I can wear that anytime.I made the round ones [Indra] with Kourtney in mind, Kendall with the tiny [Dusk] in mind.

''Khloe, the big visor [Nirvana]. Khloe loves an aviator but we don't have any aviators in the collection, so I would pick a visor [style]. Kylie, I would pick like the sporty [Sahara]. And then for me, I would pick [mirrored Tempest].''