Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are convinced that the two black crows that sit outside their house are her late father Robert Kardashian and Kanye's late mother Donda West returning to visit them.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West believe their late parents come visit them as crows.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed that her and her husband are convinced the two black crows that sit outside their house are her father Robert Kardashian and Kanye's mother Donda West returning to visit them and watch over them.
She said: ''I believe there are signs from the spirit world all around us. When my dad was sick with cancer, we were laying out by his pool and I said, 'If you die, you have to come back in the form of a bird.' We were driving on the freeway right before his funeral and this huge flock of birds flew over the 101. Everyone stopped because it was so crazy looking. I was like, 'There you are.'
''Kanye and I always reference birds. We seem to see a lot of black crows. Yesterday Kanye took a picture of the two black crows that are always at our house and always together. We always say that they are our parents hanging out together at our house.''
Kim lost her father Robert in September 2003 after a battle with esophageal cancer whilst Kanye's mom passed away in November 2007 after suffering a heart attack, only days after a plastic surgeon operated on her.
And Kim has admitted she ''can be superstitious at times''.
She added to CR Fashion Book: ''I can be superstitious at times. Like before going on an airplane. My family and I always step onto the place with the right foot first. Another superstition is that whenever we hear an ambulance, we always touch our hair. I also say a prayer that the person will be okay. I'm big on prayer and superstition together.''
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
Sometimes it takes more than 12 months to put together a fantastic season of one of the world's leading TV shows.
Orbital brought their spectacular show to the East Kent coast at the weekend to the delight of a variety of ravers.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...