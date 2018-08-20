Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West believe their late parents come visit them as crows.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed that her and her husband are convinced the two black crows that sit outside their house are her father Robert Kardashian and Kanye's mother Donda West returning to visit them and watch over them.

She said: ''I believe there are signs from the spirit world all around us. When my dad was sick with cancer, we were laying out by his pool and I said, 'If you die, you have to come back in the form of a bird.' We were driving on the freeway right before his funeral and this huge flock of birds flew over the 101. Everyone stopped because it was so crazy looking. I was like, 'There you are.'

''Kanye and I always reference birds. We seem to see a lot of black crows. Yesterday Kanye took a picture of the two black crows that are always at our house and always together. We always say that they are our parents hanging out together at our house.''

Kim lost her father Robert in September 2003 after a battle with esophageal cancer whilst Kanye's mom passed away in November 2007 after suffering a heart attack, only days after a plastic surgeon operated on her.

And Kim has admitted she ''can be superstitious at times''.

She added to CR Fashion Book: ''I can be superstitious at times. Like before going on an airplane. My family and I always step onto the place with the right foot first. Another superstition is that whenever we hear an ambulance, we always touch our hair. I also say a prayer that the person will be okay. I'm big on prayer and superstition together.''