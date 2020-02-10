Kim Kardashian West's son Saint loves Spider-Man.

The 39-year-old reality star has four children - North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, eight months - with her husband Kanye West, and has revealed her eldest son Saint is obsessed with the web-slinging Marvel superhero.

Whilst at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday (09.02.20), Kim said she had watched the ceremony on TV before coming out to the party, but Kanye had instead been watching the 'Spider-Man' movies with their kids.

She said: ''They were watching 'Spider-Man' - that's what Saint is into.''

And although her kids didn't watch the show, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was blown away by the ''amazing'' ceremony, especially Eminem's surprise performance of 'Lose Yourself'.

When asked by E! News about the awards ceremony, she said: ''I thought it was amazing. I loved when Eminem came out. I thought it was so cool that everyone knew all the words and was having such a good time.''

Meanwhile, Kim praised Kanye for his eye for fashion, as she no longer has to agonise about her red carpet appearances since marrying the Yeezy founder in 2014.

Kim shared: ''[He] got me a few really nice couture pieces so that I wouldn't stress out like that.''

The brunette beauty donned a striking white gown for the annual Vanity Fair party, following the awards show at the Dolby Theatre, whilst her husband wore a leather suit with tan boots for the bash.

And Kim subsequently revealed that her striking outfit was, in fact, a Christmas gift from her husband.

She explained: ''This was actually one of my Christmas presents from Kanye for Christmas this year. Alexander McQueen 2003, it's his shipwreck dress.''

Although Kim can now rely on her spouse for fashion tips, she admits she doesn't have much of an eye for practicality, as she recently said she wishes her SKIMS shapewear line featured ''a pee hole''.

Kim reflected: ''I wish we launched shapewear with a pee hole. For the people who don't want to take it off and on all the time.''