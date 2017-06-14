Kim Kardashian West feels ''pressure'' to use social media.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star admits she sometimes feels under pressure to post on sites like Instagram and says it is not ''easy'' running a social media profile properly.

Speaking at the Forbes Women's Summit, she said: ''Social media is the most important tool to building your brand. Social media requires you to be authentic and listen, especially when it comes to building your brand ...

''I love the conversation with people [on Twitter]. I think people love to promote, but for me, I listen a lot. [Use Snapchat to] show your everyday life ...

''If people think you just post [on Instagram] and it's so easy, it's not. I like my Instagram to look a certain way, and I'm really a lunatic about it because sometimes there is so much pressure to post, too.''

Meanwhile, Kim previously blamed her social media activity for causing the Paris robbery - where she was held at gunpoint and robbed in the French capital - as she said it gave the burglars the information that she was home alone.

She said at the time: ''What I think happened now, after like thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip.

''I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out. So I think they knew [bodyguard Pascal Duvier] was out with Kourtney and that I was there by myself.

''They had to have known we were leaving that I was there by myself. They had to have known we were leaving that day. They had this window of opportunity and just went for it.''