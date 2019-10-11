Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS Cotton Collection will launch on October 15.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed the second collection from her shapewear brand will be unveiled in just a few days' time.

Taking to her Instagram story to preview some pieces, she said: ''My essential underwear and lounge pieces made from ultra soft cotton are coming soon.''

The SKIMS Cotton Collection promises ''cool, everyday comfort''.

They shared: ''It is inspired by Kardashian's favourite pieces for relaxing at home, and includes essential tees, tanks, leggings, slips, bras and underwear made from soft and natural fibres in muted, flattering tones. Classic styles are modernised to combine the cool, everyday comfort and natural breathability of cotton with high-tech support.''

The inclusive collection has sizes from XXS to 4XL and comes in five different colours - Bone, Mineral, Iris Mica, Soot, and Kyanite.

Prices start at $18 for the Dipped Thong whilst the Balconette Bra is $56.

Kim got off to a rough start with her shapewear line after she was forced to change its original name of Kimono, following allegations of cultural appropriation.

Sharing a picture of the garments, she wrote on her social media at the time: ''My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me - I'm always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I'm excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear (sic)''