Kim Kardashian West's family are concerned she's not eating because she's lost so much weight.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has been working hard at her body with the help of her personal trainer since the beginning of the year, but her half-sibling Kendall Jenner, 22, has accused her of starving herself because she's ''so skinny.''
Taking to her Instagram Story, Kim asked: ''Wait, what was that Kendall?''
To which Kendall replied: ''I'm really concerned, I don't think you're eating. You're so skinny.''
Her younger sister Khloe Kardashian - who gave birth to her first child True three months ago - chimed in: ''I've never seen a human being look as good as you. You are a walking FaceTune doll. I've never seen a skinnier person in my life than Mrs West. Well, Kendall but that's natural, you, that takes work to look like that and that's amazing.''
Although the 37-year-old reality TV star - who has three children; North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, seven months, with her husband Kanye West - appeared to be lapping up the compliments, she is adamant she's not lost that much weight as she's still 119lbs.
She screeched: ''You guys, I'm not that skinny! I'm down to 119lbs but I will say that I am less when I take out my hair extensions so I don't have them in now.''
But Khloe, 34, couldn't let it go and accused Kim of being ''anorexic.''
She hit back: ''That's because you're muscle.
''Your hair extensions, your ass, your tits, everything is heavy because you're f**king voluptuous. But she's anorexic here, she's pin thing, her arms are like my pinky.''
And a few hours later, Kim's new toned physique was still the topic of conversation.
Khloe said: ''You're older now and you look better now than you did at 18, 21, 23...''
