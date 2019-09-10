Kim Kardashian West's sisters ''love'' her new shapewear line.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star admitted her SKIMS range is the first time she's pleased ''every single'' one of her female siblings, so she thinks she's found the perfect product collection.

She said: ''I don't think there's ever been a product of mine that every single sister, like, loves, loves, loves, and I'm so, I feel like, OK, I did it.''

The 38-year-old beauty has worn shapewear for years but struggled to get exactly what she wanted, so would dye the garments with teabags to make them a darker nude or cut them up to wear under skirts with slits but hopes SKIMS can ''fix'' all her issues.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I feel like I've been making and wearing shapewear for 15 years just because I've been cutting it up and always been making it my own.

''I feel like I [now] have all the solutions for the problems [with SKIMS] I've been trying to fix for so long.

''We have three different tensions, so you can go from a light smooth to more intense, and I'm just so happy that I took my time developing something that I really, really love.

''If anybody knows this space, I do and I just feel so good about bringing something to the marketplace that I haven't really seen before.''

And Kim credited her younger half-sister, Kylie Jenner to help get the pieces for the line - which comes in nine colours and a wide range of sizes - just right.

She explained: ''I was at a shoot one time with Kylie and she was cutting up her shapewear just like I had, so I was like, 'Wait a minute, I'm in the middle of making this.'

''I would send her samples, so we would go back and forth to make sure that this is what she loved and what I loved, and I thought, if she and I are both doing the same thing, then there's other people out there that need that.''