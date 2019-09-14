Kim Kardashian West got her siblings to help pick her son's name.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star left it until the last day to choose a name for her youngest child, Psalm, now four months, and roped sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner into helping her choose the perfect moniker for her newborn son.

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan, she said: ''There's like a grace period of when you have to name your child before you have to go into the government and do the paperwork. You've got 10 days. We had like an hour [left]. In the morning, I woke up and Kanye [West] was working and busy and I know our list and so I called every sister and was like, 'What are you all doing?' Kendall was available, so I'm like, 'Come over now, you're not leaving the house until we get the name.' Kylie [who was on FaceTime] and I were vibing on the same name and so I have this big hallway and we're screaming out every name like, 'Psalm get over here!' - trying to see what named we loved the best. I was driving her [Kendall] crazy. So I was like, 'Let's take a break. Let's watch a movie. Let's get our nails done.' Kylie and I really vibed on the name.''

Meanwhile, Kim - who also has North, six, Saint, three, and Chicago, 19 months, with her husband Kanye West - previously revealed she thinks her youngest son has brought a new ''zen'' to their household and they all get along much better.

She said: ''I feel like having four is so much more zen. I feel really calm and zen. I feel like they all love each other. My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby's here, everyone gets along, everyone loves each other. I'm rolling with it. It just really is zen. It feels really equal and calm and great.''